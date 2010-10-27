The Nook colour: Barnes & Noble's Full-colour Tablet With Apps, Mags and Books

Photo: Gizmodo

Barnes & Noble’s touchscreen Nook colour—what appears to be a hybrid tablet and e-reader—has arrived, and we’re here live with the latest details.

The Hardware

The new Nook sports an LG 7″ full-colour touchscreen, accelerometer-enabled for both portrait and landscape orientations. The screen sports a laminated coating that should minimize glare. The Nook colour comes with 8 GB of internal memory, and a microSD slot for future expansion.



The Interface

The lower portion of the Nook colour’s interface contains swipeable book (or magazine) covers, easily thrown up into the main portion of the screen for reading or sharing online with friends.

The library view categorizes your content into customised shelves (sort your newspapers by themselves, for example), along with personal doc and PDF files.

The Content

• Pandora programming out of the box

• Facebook support

• Conde Nast and Hearst onboard

• First device to offer over 100 colour newspapers and magazines (individual issues and subscriptions)

• Barnes & Noble reps are looking to foster a developer community to fill the Nook colour with its own apps

“Nook Friends” will allow readers to share their thoughts on whatever they’re reading through various social networking platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. You’ll be able to post your favourite quote from a novel you’re reading, for example.

“Nook Kids” will read selected children’s books to your kids with the help of professional narrators.

Pricing and Availability

• $250

• Available “on or around” November 19th

• The Nook colour will be available at Walmart, Best Buy, Books-a-Million, and of course Barnes & Noble locations.

