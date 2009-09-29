Non-Profit Leaders Raking In Millions

You’d be surprised how much some in the non-profit world make.

Working in education or the arts won’t typically compete with lucrative career tracks in business or law. But there are a small number of non-profit leaders making millions of dollars each year.

For example, Glenn Lowry, Director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, made $2.7 million, according to a new survey by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Besides big bucks, the Chronicle’s research also notes the impact of the economic downturn. A steady, decade-long rise in non-profit CEO pay may have hit a plateau in 2008; as the recession hit, nearly three in 10 chief executives of the nation’s biggest charities and foundations took a pay cut.

Other highlights include:

The median change in nonprofit CEO pay from 2007 to 2008: 7% increase

The median CEO pay at these big organisations in 2008: about $360,000

Nonprofit hospitals have the highest median CEO pay: more than $830,000

Social service charities have the lowest median CEO pay: about $220,000

At 57 of the organisations surveyed, someone other than the CEO was the highest-paid employee – e.g., investment managers, doctors, and major college athletics coaches

“What’s striking about our findings is that three in 10 nonprofit leaders are taking a pay cut (or freezing their pay or declining a bonus) this year in response to the recession,” Stacy Palmer, Editor of the Chronicle tells us. “That comes after a year when their pay was rising fast, by a seven median increase that was far bigger than the increase in business pay. While many people praise those who took cuts, other observers are wondering why more charities didn’t take cuts — especially at organisations where lower-level workers face layoffs and salary reductions.”

Notes: The survey covered 325 of the U.S. organisations that raise the most money in private donations. There may be some government-funded nonprofits or smaller charities that pay their executives more, but are not included here. Overall pay package figures may include base salary, bonus, incentive pay earned over several years, retirement, health insurance, housing, or other payments. More on methodology here.

