The Noels Recover $55K

Finally, finally, someone rents out the Mustique house!



Page Six: THEY didn’t get to celebrate the holidays at their mansion on the private island of Mustique, but Walter Noel and his wife, Monica, were able to recoup a tiny piece of the $7.5 billion they lost with Ponzi-scum Bernie Madoff. After weeks of trying to rent their sprawling home, Yemanja, for $55,000 a week, the Noels finally found a taker, according to a source on the island. We’re told Yemanja, where the couple, their five daughters – Corina, Lisina, Alix, Marisa and Ariane – grandchildren and in-laws spent every holiday season, sleeps “about 42 people with all the bunker houses for grandkids and nannies.” Our insider told us, “The Noels aren’t beloved on Mustique. They are very full of themselves, but this situation stinks for them.” Walter’s Fairfield Greenwich Group hedge fund lost more than half of its $14 billion in investments when Madoff’s scheme collapsed. A spokesman for the Noel family said he could not reach anyone because of the New Year’s holiday.

