The Noels Christmas Wishes—For 2005, 2006, And 2007

After all we’ve read about the Noels’ aristocratic upbringing and strong family values, it’s not surprising that they’re the kind of family that sends Christmas cards. But not only do their cards feature glamour shots of the Noels—all tanned, chiseled and smiling, like in the picture at right—but they also include those Christmas letters that tell you everything that happened to the family over the year.



New York Magazine: Like all Christmas letters that attempt to encapsulate the year, these cards, which we received from an anonymous source, tell you at once everything that happened to the family over this period of time, and yet not enough: We learn that in 2007, both Walter and Corina “stepped back” from the family business, but we don’t know why. We hear Alix and Philip Toub moved back from Brazil — and it sounds like the family was disappointed by that decision. But we can’t be sure.

Monica and Walter used their 2006 Christmas cards to classify their 16 grandchildren by origin (The Spanish, The Italians, The British, and the Americans from Brazil) and by hobbies/interests (flamenco dancing, alpine skiing, Notting Hill life, Soho-loft life.)

Cute, but those don’t compare with the Noel’s cards from 2005 and 2007, which were written in rhyme.

Photos and text via New York Magazine, where you can find more cards from the Noels:

The Noels 2005 Christmas Card

2005 Happily for the Noels, more good tidings of great joy

Arrived for Marisa and Matt, another sound, vigorous boy.

This smiling Luke Haegler evened up the grandchild boy-girl score

It’s eight to eight and there’s still time for more.

Elements of both sadness and joy are in our news item two

Ending five glorious years in Rio, returning home to Greenwich, Alix, Philip and crew.

In contrast our three families in Europe continue to dig in

From London, Madrid and Milan they are enjoying a wonderful spin.

The Noels 2007 Christmas Card

This is the year that our little girl from Ipanema came of age.

We toasted Monica from Mustique Beaches to Long Island Shores.

We camped deep in the Massai midst savage wildlife and lion roars

Our daring girls flirted with Sambaru warriors and mad boars

A year of relocations — the Toubs in Greenwich, the Della Schiavas, Milan

Sodis took to the mountains — winter the Alps, Rockies, a summer tan

Browns added quiet Southampton weekends to their busy Soho program

While Piedrahitas continue their Madrid-Mallorca-Med triple slam.

Walter ‘stepped back’ from his age 20-four business, start of the year.

This year’s end, the same for Corina, her dad’s early, fellow pioneer.

Wait. Where’s this year’s card? We’d love to hear what they’ve been up to in 2008, as would a lot of government officials, presumably. Did they forgo sending seasons greetings because of the investigation? Did anyone get a card from the Noels this year?

See Also:

The Walter Noel Chronicles: Meet Andres Piedrahita, Son-In-Law

Meet The Walter Noel Son-In-Law With A Robert Vesco Connection

At Last, The Noel Sisters Vanity Fair Article!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.