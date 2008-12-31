At Last, The Noel Sisters Vanity Fair Article!

The fabulous Noel sisters are the ultimate “glamazons,” “shoring up the virtues of a nearly extinct aristocracy,” says the 2002 Vanity Fair article that everyone’s been wanting to read for weeks.



The family business– Fairfield Greenwich Group – may be in hot water because of the Madoff scheme but mother Monica wants everyone to know that the family is not rich, and even cancelled their Christmas retreat to prove it.

The Noel sisters, who really do appear to be bonified fabulous, are sure to survive this little speed bump. Especially if they adhere to their grandmother’s commandments:

“Make your husbands believe that he is your Lord and Master, no matter what the feminists say.”

“Tend to your home and kitchen with the greatest zeal and ardor, constantly renewing your imagination.”

“Enjoy sex to the utmost. It is the key to happiness and a cure for almost all ailments, physical and spiritual.”

We have included a scan of the article below, on the theory (prayer?) that it can be considered a public document that deserves full analysis in light of recent news. Please thank Vanity Fair for its contribution to this ongoing story by checking out the magazine’s most recent excellent articles here.

