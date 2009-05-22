The Noel Family's Real Estate Fire Sale

The unwinding of the Fairfield Greenwich Group’s family fortune is going along a quick clip.



One of Walter Noel’s daughters, Marisa Noel Brown, is selling the Upper East Side townhouse she shares with her husband Matthew and looking for $12 million.

Karma being what it is, Page Six reports that in January 2008 the couple paid $13.5 million for building and started renovations that aren’t quite done.

