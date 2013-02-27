Drive Safer With The 16-Inch 'No Blind Spot' Rear View Mirror

This is The No Blind Spot Rear View Mirror.



Why We Love It: This 16-inch mirror eliminates your blind spots with a 180-degree field of view — for reference, your ordinary car mirror only gives you 52 degrees. The size of the mirror allows you to see adjacent vehicles until they are visible in your peripheral vision, and it also reduces headlight glare by 50 per cent.

The No Blind Spot Rear View Mirror is used by police officers and professional racecar drivers to eliminate blind spots, and offers a distortion-free reflection across a five-lane highway. It attaches easily by clamping to your existing rear view mirror, and weighs only 10 ounces.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon and Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $49.95.

