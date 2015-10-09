The No. 1 burger joints in 10 major cities around the US

Facebook/Duke’s Grocery Duke’s Grocery has the No. 1 burger in DC, according to Foursquare.

If it’s possible to judge a city’s dining scene by its burgers, then these 10 cities are America’s food capitals.

With the help of Foursquare — the city guide app that allows users to find food, drink, shops, and more around the globe — we’ve honed in on the top-ranked burger restaurants in Boston, New York, Miami, and seven other culinary hubs.

Some are dark horse candidates you’ve never heard of, others are well-known icons.

Keep scrolling to see the burger joints that Foursquare users ranked No. 1 in 10 of America’s most competitive food scenes

ATLANTA: The General Muir Facebook/The General Muir Location: 1540 Avenue Place NE Ste B-230 The General Muir uses interesting toppings to make delicious burgers that every Atlanta visitor and local must try. You can get burgers topped with pastrami, Russian dressing, Gruyere cheese, pickles, and caramelised onion, which make the burgers 'suspiciously good,' according to one Foursquare reviewer. MIAMI: Michael's Genuine Food & Drink Yelp Location: 130 NE 40th St. There's nothing fancy about the food at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink -- and that includes its burger, which Foursquare reviewers voted the best in Miami. It's just a Black Angus burger on a brioche bun (with optional house-smoked bacon and Vermont cheddar or blue cheese) that's done to perfection. BOSTON: Tasty Burger Facebook/Tasty Burger Location: 1301 Boylston St. Boston's Tasty Burger serves up simple burgers done right. It's the kind of place you go to late at night or after a Sox game. Foursquare reviewers say the jalepeño burger is the main attraction. DALLAS: The Porch Facebook/The Porch Restaurant Location: 2912 N Henderson Ave. The Porch does Texas comfort food a little different. Its signature is the Stodg burger, named after local lawyer Steve Stodghill. It's topped with all the usual fixings -- tomato, onion, melted cheddar, and a fried egg -- but the bun is smeared with foie gras butter. 'Delicious,' according to Foursquare reviewers. WASHINGTON, DC: Duke's Grocery Facebook/Duke's Grocery Location: 1513 17th St. NW Duke Grocery's Proper Burger lives up to its name. It's got two beef patties topped with smoked Gouda cheese, charred red onions, sweet chilli sauce, dill pickles, arugula, and garlic aioli. '(It's) the best thing to ever grace my taste buds,' said one Foursquare reviewer. CHICAGO: Revolution Brewing Facebook/Revolution Brewing Location: 2323 N Milwaukee Ave. Revolution Brewing puts its emphasis on beer -- but that doesn't mean the food suffers one bit. The Workingman Burger is topped with cheese, beer-infused onions, and bacon, while the Smokehouse Burger gets a dollop of pulled pork. '(It's) one of the best I've ever had,' said one Foursquare reviewer of the pulled pork. PHILADELPHIA: Monk's Cafe Yelp/Jacqueline P. Location: 264 S 16th St. Monk's Cafe is a unique gastropub in the City of Brotherly Love. It's home to a huge selection of imported and Belgian-inspired beer, as well as Foursquare's top-rated Philadelphia burger. Named after Belgian cities, the burgers come topped with everything from broccoli rabe to truffle cheese.

