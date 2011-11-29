The Nintendo 3DS Will Shoot 3D Video Next Month

Nintendo had been promising a 3DS update before the end of November but has now pushed it back to December 8, reports Slashgear.



The company cites delays in the “final stages of internal testing” as the reason for the delay.

Once it finally drops, the firmware update will bring 3D video recording capabilities to the device and allow for communication between 3DS units.

The update is aimed at generating new 3DS customers. The glasses-free 3D ability hasn’t made the device a must-have, so Nintendo is eager to expand the 3DS’ capabilities.

