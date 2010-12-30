The Nintendo 3DS Will Destroy Children's Eyeballs

Remember your parents telling you sitting too close to the TV would make you blind?



Well, now when parents tell young kids to turn off the 3D on Nintendo’s 3DS ’cause it’ll ruin their eyes—they’ll actually be right.

The machine translation is a little rough, but the gist is clear: Nintendo has issued a warning that kids under six shouldn’t use the 3DS’s 3D mode because their vision is still “in the development stage,” and the way that stereoscopic 3D works, delivering different images to each eyeball, “has a potential impact on the growth of children’s eyes.”

To keep the childrens away from 3D, the 3DS will apparently have a parental lock on 3D, locking the 3DS in 2D mode. Even with the parental lock, though, this is pretty crazy. Nintendo issuing a warning explicitly stating, “Hey, our product could screw up your child’s vision.” Who’s gonna buy that for their kids?

If there’s a more powerful argument against 3D—besides the fact so much of the content is still pretty weak—I don’t know what it is. [Nintendo Japan via Electronista]

This post originally appeared at Gizmdo. Send an email to matt buchanan, the author of this post, at [email protected].

