GOOD TO KNOW: The Nine Healthiest Alcoholic Drinks

Photo: WxMom/Flickr

In honour of Fridays, summer weekends and happy hour, here’s a list of the 9 healthiest cocktails from Brent Rose over at Gizmodo.The CliffsNotes: 1) Vodka Soda 2) Michelada 3) Whiskey and Gin 4) Wine 5) Manhattan 6) Mimosa/Bellini 7) Guinness 8) Sangria and 9) Bloody Mary.



Check out the article for the low down on how and why each of these drinks are healthier than other boozy choices, with help from Maren Robinson, certified nutritional consultant and master of public health. She warns, though, that “healthy” is a very subjective term when talking cocktails.

