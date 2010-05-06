The Nikkei Plays Catch-Up With Big 3% Decline, Shanghai Off Over 1%

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The Nikkei is trading down 3% in early action, but bar in mind, it’s been closed for the first three days of the week, so what it’s really doing is playing catch up to the rest of the world’s downdraft.Still, it seems the negative mood pervades, as evidenced by Shanghai, which is off another 1%.



As for Europe, right now the euro is calm, but it seems safe to expect another wild day in the markets and on the streets of Athens.

On Thursday, the bankers who lost three of their colleagues in the violent riots, go on strike.

