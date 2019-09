The Nikkei 225 opened up +2.05% June 10.



Reuters says the move is based on short covering on exporters tied to weakening Yen.

Marketwatch also reports Japan revised its Jan. – March GDP growth upward to 4.1% from 3.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.