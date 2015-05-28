The Nikkei just had its longest run of gains since Japan's 1980s bubble

Japan’s Nikkei has just notched its 10th straight day of gains. That’s the longest run since 1988, before Japan’s asset price bubble popped.

Here’s how it looks:

That’s according to the Nikkei Asian Review (the media company that bears the same name as the stock index). Here’s what it had so say:

The Nikkei index on Thursday logged 10 straight trading days of gains for the first time in over 27 years, as the yen’s continued weakening against the U.S dollar helped export-related issues and strong performances by European and U.S. stocks overnight boosted investor sentiment.

Japanese stocks have been boosted by a weak yen, which fell to a 12-year low against the dollar in trading on Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.