The Nikkei just closed at a 15-year high

Godzilla standing in downtown Tokyo. Photo: Getty / File

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index closed at its highest level since April 14, 2000, this afternoon.

The index, having already put on 16% this year, finished up 0.85% at 20,196.56.

Earlier in the session Japanese GDP figures were released which revealed the economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.4% in the three months to March, beating expectations for an increase of 1.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.