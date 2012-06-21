Asian Markets Sell Off After Chinese PMI Release

Photo: AP

UpdateAsian markets are selling off after Chinese flash PMI declined to 48.1, showing manufacturing weakened further in June.





Original

Japanese stocks moved higher on the Fed’s decision to extend Operation Twist.

The yen weakened slightly against the dollar providing a boost to exporters.

Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.96%

Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.63%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.62%

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 1.05%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.57%

Note: Market data was updated at 11:00 p.m. ET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.