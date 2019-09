You can always find weird correlations between charts, and most of the time they’re totally meaningless.



Still, we were kind of intrigued by this chart from the ShiftCTRL Group comparing the Nikkei with the S&P500 divided by the price of gold.

It might mean nothing, but we’re curious what you think.

