Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is imploding, falling more than 1300 points, or 8%.

An enormous wave of selling was triggered as it became clear that Britons had voted to leave the European Union in its historic referendum.

The Nikkei currently trades at 14,911, on track for the largest fall since March 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.