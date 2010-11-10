The Nikkei Is Exploding Higher (But Is That A Good Thing?)

The Nikkei is exploding higher, but it’s interesting because the best explanation is that the yen is weakening against the dollar, which is because the dollar is rallying, which is causing the rest of the market to go “risk off” right now. So there’s kind of a weird thing going on, in which the Nikkei is the anti-market. That being said it is at a 4-month high, so it’s not actually that out of step with the rest of the world.



