Nikkei Closes Down A Staggering 10.5% After Massive BOJ Liquidity Pump

Update 5: -10.55% is your final score.



Update 4: The BOJ pumps another 3 trillion yen into the market.

Bear in mind that the FOMC is meeting today (Tuesday) so there’s the decent

Update 3: Make that 13%.

Update 2: The lunch break is over. The Nikkei is off about 1000 points, or around 10%.

Update: The Nikkei is on lunch break, but the futures are trading and are now down 16% after the latest warnings on the Nuclear situation!

Original post: After Monday’s 6.13% decline, the Nikkei is sliding again.

In initial trading its down about 2% 5%. In addition to the economic situation, the nuke crisis appears to be worsening, with a third explosion having been heard early in the Japanese morning.

