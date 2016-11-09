The Nikkei in Japan is down over 5%

Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan, like other markets around the world, is crumbling.

It’s currently down over 5%.

The Japanese yen is soaring on heightened risk aversion with the USDJPY now down 3.33% at 101.66

Nikkei 225 5-Minute Chart

Here’s how other markets are faring across the region:

Stocks

ASX 200 5142.40 , -115.39 , -2.19%

5142.40 , -115.39 , -2.19% Nikkei 225 16268.5 , -902.88 , -5.26%

16268.5 , -902.88 , -5.26% Shanghai Composite 3106.23 , -41.66 , -1.32%

3106.23 , -41.66 , -1.32% Hang Seng 22262.74 , -646.73 , -2.82%

22262.74 , -646.73 , -2.82% KOSPI 1942.28 , -61.10 , -3.05%

1942.28 , -61.10 , -3.05% S&P 500 Futures 2039.50 , -96.00 , -4.50%

Forex

MXN/USD 20.537 , 2.24 , 12.24%

20.537 , 2.24 , 12.24% MXN/JPY 4.9367 , -13.99 , -13.99%

4.9367 , -13.99 , -13.99% USD/JPY 101.46 , -3.68 , -3.50%

101.46 , -3.68 , -3.50% USD/CNH 6.7790 , -0.2400 , -0.02%

6.7790 , -0.2400 , -0.02% AUD/USD 0.7619 , -0.0142 , -1.83%

0.7619 , -0.0142 , -1.83% NZD/USD 0.7309 , -0.0075 , -1.02%

0.7309 , -0.0075 , -1.02% EUR/USD 1.1252 , 0.0229 , 2.08%

1.1252 , 0.0229 , 2.08% GBP/USD 1.2516 , 0.0139 , 1.12%

Commodities

Gold $1,323.40 , $48.14 , 3.77%

$1,323.40 , $48.14 , 3.77% WTI Futures $43.60 , -$1.38 , -3.07%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.249% , -0.111%

2.249% , -0.111% US 1.741% , -0.117%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.