The Nikkei in Japan is down over 5%

The Nikkei 225 index in Japan, like other markets around the world, is crumbling.
It’s currently down over 5%.
The Japanese yen is soaring on heightened risk aversion with the USDJPY now down 3.33% at 101.66
Here’s how other markets are faring across the region:
Stocks
- ASX 200 5142.40 , -115.39 , -2.19%
- Nikkei 225 16268.5 , -902.88 , -5.26%
- Shanghai Composite 3106.23 , -41.66 , -1.32%
- Hang Seng 22262.74 , -646.73 , -2.82%
- KOSPI 1942.28 , -61.10 , -3.05%
- S&P 500 Futures 2039.50 , -96.00 , -4.50%
Forex
- MXN/USD 20.537 , 2.24 , 12.24%
- MXN/JPY 4.9367 , -13.99 , -13.99%
- USD/JPY 101.46 , -3.68 , -3.50%
- USD/CNH 6.7790 , -0.2400 , -0.02%
- AUD/USD 0.7619 , -0.0142 , -1.83%
- NZD/USD 0.7309 , -0.0075 , -1.02%
- EUR/USD 1.1252 , 0.0229 , 2.08%
- GBP/USD 1.2516 , 0.0139 , 1.12%
Commodities
- Gold $1,323.40 , $48.14 , 3.77%
- WTI Futures $43.60 , -$1.38 , -3.07%
10-Year Bond Yields
- Australia 2.249% , -0.111%
- US 1.741% , -0.117%
