The Nikkei Does An About Face

The Nikkei is up nearly 2%, after being down as much as 1.74%. Japanese stocks climbed on the back of yen weakness and as U.S. futures turned positive.



The Shanghai Composite which was down as much as 0.96%, pared some of its losses and is now down 0.38%. China’s money market rates declined on reports that the Chinese central bank injected 50 billion yuan into the market.

