The Nikkei Dives Nearly 2% In Early Going, Australia Slides

Following the mediocre performance in the US — which was nonetheless positive for bulls, given all the bad news of the day — Japan is diving in early trading.



Photo: Nikkei.com

What’s the matter with Japan?

Perhaps this multi-day look at the yen might help explain the negativity towards Japanese equities.

Photo: FinViz

Australia, meanwhile, is sliding modestly.

