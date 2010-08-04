The Nikkei Dives Nearly 2% In Early Going, Australia Slides

Following the mediocre performance in the US — which was nonetheless positive for bulls, given all the bad news of the day — Japan is diving in early trading.
Photo: Nikkei.com
What’s the matter with Japan?
Perhaps this multi-day look at the yen might help explain the negativity towards Japanese equities.
Photo: FinViz
Australia, meanwhile, is sliding modestly.
