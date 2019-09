There’s been a string of negative headlines on the Fukushima front.



Plutonium was found in the grounds around the plant. Minuscule amounts of radioactive particles were found around the world. There are reports of TEPCO being nationalized.

Not surprisingly, the Nikkei is diving in the early going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.