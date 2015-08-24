The Nikkei corrected -- but it's still up 20% in the past year

It was a bad session for Japanese stocks on Monday with the Nikkei 225 losing 4.61%.

Not only did the index slump by the most since June 2013 in percentage terms, it was the largest points fall since May 2013 – the day the US taper tantrum began.

The loss leaves the index down 11.51% from the 19-year peak of 20,952.71 struck on June 24.

At more than 10%, it is now in an official correction.

Over the past 12 months, however, the index is still up by more than 19%.

