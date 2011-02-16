The Nightmare Continues: Parents Of Amanda Knox Indicted In Italy For Claiming Their Daughter Got Abused

The nightmare continues for the family of Amanda Knox, the American exchange student imprisoned in Italy, under dubious circumstances, for murder.



Now her parents are in trouble.

Why? Get this. They’ve been indicted for alleging that her daughter was abused by the police.

The claim was made in an interview with a UK paper years ago.

The trial is to begin July 4.

