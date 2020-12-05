'The Nightmare Before Christmas' writer says Tim Burton screamed at her and attacked an editing machine after she said she didn't like the ending

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Franco Origlia/WireImage Tim Burton produced ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

Caroline Thompson, screenwriter of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” told Insider that Tim Burton once screamed at her and attacked an editing machine after she told him she didn’t like the movie’s ending.

Thompson wanted to give the ending another draft, as she thought Jack Skellington and Sally’s relationship needed “another couple of beats” to feel earned.

Thompson, who is no longer in touch with Burton, said: “Tim was there ramming [the editing machine], screaming at me. I was ok. People have their ways of dealing with stress, and that was his and that’s fine.”

Caroline Thompson, who co-wrote the screenplay for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” told Insider that she and Burton clashed over several aspects of the now-iconic Halloween/Christmas movie.

Thompson told Burton, who produced the movie, that she wanted to redraft the ending of the movie. She felt that Jack Skellington and Sally’s relationship needed “another couple of beats” to feel earned. But Burton apparently didn’t take this request well.

“He just basically turned around and started screaming and attacking an editing machine. They make Tim look like a ten-pound weakling, these things are huge, metal machines you can’t move off of the floor,” Thompson said.

She continued: “Tim was there ramming it, screaming at me. I was ok. People have their ways of dealing with stress, and that was his and that’s fine. But I never got a chance to take another crack at it. I didn’t get the impression that if I arrived with more pages, they would be even be read let alone welcomed.”

However, Thompson also said that on a recent rewatching of the stop-motion picture, she was happy to see that it was Jack climbing up the hill to Sally at the end of the movie rather than the other way around.

Thompson said: “At least it’s a little feminist correct. Over the years, I thought Sally was kind of a tool.”

The making of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was not a smooth ride, with Thompson calling it “a f—ing grind.” Thompson also clashed with the director of the movie, Henry Selick, who she said was “a nervous wreck” on the movie, since it was his first.

“We had a big fight in which he told me I’d ruined his movie, and I was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Years later, he did apologise. I didn’t carry it around as an insult or a hurt, I knew it was stress. People don’t behave well when they have all that responsibility and stress,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that the job of a director is so “burdensome” and stressful that she has “never seen a director who’s behaved” apart from “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi, whom she called a “sweetheart.”

Despite collaborating with Tim Burton on several major projects including this one, “Edward Scissorhands,” and “Corpse Bride,” she and Burton are now not on speaking terms. Thompson said that they bumped into each other a few years back, and spoke amicably and respectfully, but that was it. They are no longer friends.

Thompson said: “Sadly, Tim and I are not in touch. We’ve had what I would call our 13th breakup. I hope he regrets it.”

