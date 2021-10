20 details you probably missed in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

During the “This Is Halloween” graveyard scene, one ghost has two heads.

The movie’s introduction, set to the song “ This Is Halloween ,” traverses through a graveyard with ghostly shadows reflected on the tombstones.

The first ghost appears to be pretty classically shaped, and the second looks like a dog or werewolf. But the third ghost, which is the eeriest of the three, seems to be a two-headed woman, or maybe a set of conjoined twins.