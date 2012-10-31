Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town Is A Total Mess

Photo: Rob Wile for Business Insider

The flooding experienced last night in the Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town housing complexes on Manhattan’s east side was unprecedented. The waters have receded for now, but devastation left by the rising East river is clear.



Garages remain flooded, and the 14th Street ConEd substation — which powers much of downtown Manhattan — remains offline, possibly for up to a week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.