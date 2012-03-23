This Is What's Making Workers Leave The Office Earlier

Photo: Flickr / prideandvegudice

As the weather improves, workers are longing to break out of hibernation mode, meaning they’re taking longer lunches and leaving work earlier to enjoy the last bit of sunlight. It’s a little conniption commonly known as “Spring Fever” and it turns out it doesn’t just apply to students.



Spring fever isn’t “a definitive diagnostic category, but I would say it begins as a rapid and yet unpredictable fluctuating mood and energy state that contrasts with the relative low [of the] winter months that precede it,” Michael Terman, director of the centre for Light Treatment and Biological Rhythms at Columbia University Medical centre told Christie Nicholson at Scientific American.

An increase in energy might be good for overall health, but it has the opposite effect for office productivity, especially as workers daydream about being outdoors.

Joe O’Grady, a business professor at Champlain College told Jack Thurston at NECN.com that workplaces “have long wrestled with decreased productivity on nice days” and that the phenomena is referred to as “seasonal absence syndrome” among HR people.

To combat spring fever, workplaces should set the thermostat to 72 degrees Fahrenheit since studies have shown that people are most productive at this temperature. Once it hits 86 degree Fahrenheit, productivity decreases by nearly 10 per cent.

