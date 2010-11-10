The NHL All-Star Game Has A New Format

Photo: Dan4th Nicholas

The NHL will change the format of its annual All-Star Game this February, several news outlets report.Fans will still be asked to vote for the starters. But the remainder of the rosters will be selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations department.



The major change that appears imminent is that captains from each conference will select their squad from the larger rosters chosen by Hockey Operations, according to TSN.

The league should formally announce the changes in the coming days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.