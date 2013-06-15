The NFL's New 'No Purses' Rule Is Alienating Women

This mega-fan better be able to bring her wings still.

Starting this preseason, no one is allowed to bring a purse or a diaper bag into an NFL stadium thanks to a new safety rule.



Here’s what you’ll be allowed to bring into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com), or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m obviously all for anything that makes stadiums safer, but this is ridiculous, and obviously affects women, and people with children the most.

As a woman, there is no way I can fit the contents of my purse into a “small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand.” In all honesty there’s no way my phone would even fit in that, let alone my wallet, keys, chapstick, and a few other things girls need. These rules also mean diaper bags won’t be allowed which are essential for families bringing kids to the game for obvious reasons.

As Chris Chase points out on For the Win, if someone wanted, they could still hide something in a clear plastic bag, so these theoretically would still have to be searched. So why can’t I just bring my purse? I have no problem waiting in a line so my purse can be searched.

Probably because the NFL wants me to buy a “clear plastic tote bag” from its website, which they are promoting within the rule. We’re assuming they mean this. It’s ugly.

Women like going to football games too NFL, could ya help us out a little?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.