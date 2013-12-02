The NFL's Annual Game In Toronto Was A Complete Bust This Year

For the sixth straight year the Buffalo Bills are playing a home game in Toronto and by the looks of the crowd at kickoff it looks like the people of Toronto are losing interest.

Last season’s game in Toronto drew just 40,770 fans, the first game that failed to draw over 50,000 fans. This year’s game looks like it will have trouble topping 30,000 which would be a huge blow to the city’s efforts to eventually bring the Bills north of the border. The Bills are expected to be sold after owner Ralph Wilson passes away and Jon Bon Jovi is one person that may be interested in purchasing the team and moving it to Toronto.

