Here's Who Gets Dibs On Randy Moss First

Nicholas Carlson
Randy Moss

Photo: AP Images

Here’s the current NFL waiver order.It’s the standings in reverse.

Starting at the top, each team has a chance to claim wide receiver Randy Moss, who was just cut by the Vikings.

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Dallas Cowboys
  3. Carolina Panthers
  4. San Francisco 49ers
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Minnesota Vikings
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Cleveland Browns
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. San Diego Chargers
  11. Arizona Cardinals
  12. Washington Redskins
  13. St. Louis Rams
  14. Oakland Raiders
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Philadelphia Eagles
  18. Miami Dolphins#
  19. Chicago Bears#
  20. Tennessee Titans#
  21. New Orleans Saints#
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Indianapolis Colts
  24. Houston Texans
  25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  26. Pittsburgh Steelers
  27. New York Jets
  28. New York Giants
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. Atlanta Falcons
  32. New England Patriots

# Subject to coin-flip.

UPDATE FROM THE NFL:

Now that the trading deadline has passed, all players are subject to the waiver system. The claiming priority is the inverse order of the standing of clubs in the current season’s games. If two or more club are tied in the standing, ties are broken by strength of schedule – the aggregate W-L percentage of the opponents that an involved club has played at that point of the regular season and awarding the contract to the club which has faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate W-L percentage. A team claiming a waived player is claiming his contract. If a waived player is not claimed, he is a free agent.

RELATED: Here Are The 8 Teams That Should Pick Up Randy Moss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.