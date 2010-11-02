Here's Who Gets Dibs On Randy Moss First

Photo: AP Images

Here’s the current NFL waiver order.It’s the standings in reverse.



Starting at the top, each team has a chance to claim wide receiver Randy Moss, who was just cut by the Vikings.

Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Carolina Panthers San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals San Diego Chargers Arizona Cardinals Washington Redskins St. Louis Rams Oakland Raiders Jacksonville Jaguars Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins# Chicago Bears# Tennessee Titans# New Orleans Saints# Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pittsburgh Steelers New York Jets New York Giants Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots

# Subject to coin-flip.

UPDATE FROM THE NFL:

Now that the trading deadline has passed, all players are subject to the waiver system. The claiming priority is the inverse order of the standing of clubs in the current season’s games. If two or more club are tied in the standing, ties are broken by strength of schedule – the aggregate W-L percentage of the opponents that an involved club has played at that point of the regular season and awarding the contract to the club which has faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate W-L percentage. A team claiming a waived player is claiming his contract. If a waived player is not claimed, he is a free agent.

