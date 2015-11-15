The NFL is tightening security and asking patrons not to bring bags to games after the attacks on Paris

In the wake of terrorist attacks in and around Paris that left 129 dead and 352 injured, and included a suicide bombing near a soccer stadium north of the city, the NFL has released a statement strongly discouraging patrons to bring bags to the games, as a security measure.

The NFL says that if patrons must bring a bag, it needs to be see-through and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

The statement mentions that all NFL games since 2008 have employed metal detectors and multiple layers of perimeter security, and that they have been certified by the Department of Homeland Security as effectively anti-terrorist. However, the league is taking additional precautions in light of the attacks on Friday night in Paris.

Read the full NFL statement below:

The safety of our fans, stadium personnel, and teams at all NFL games is our priority, and security at our games is robust. Our procedures have been certified and designated by the Department of Homeland Security since 2008 as effective anti-terrorism technology. All NFL clubs use mandatory metal detector screening and multiple layers of perimeter security external to the stadium to safeguard fans and the stadium from explosive threats. Following the events in Paris on Friday, we are closely monitoring events and have been in communication with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, which have informed us that there are no known threats against NFL stadiums. In addition to our standard procedures described above, there will be an increased security and law enforcement presence both inside and outside stadiums in the parking lots of our stadiums this weekend. We have been in contact with clubs hosting games to reinforce our standard procedures and the league’s best practices. We strongly recommend that fans do not bring bags with them to the stadium. If it is essential to bring a bag, it must be in compliance with the clear bag policy which requires that it be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” It is important that all fans comply with these requirements, and we appreciate their efforts to cooperate with these security measures. The NFL and team security departments work closely with stadium operation personnel and federal, state, and local law enforcement to provide a safe experience for the more than 17 million fans who annually attend NFL games. The NFL and its teams continually evaluate and improve our comprehensive security plan.

