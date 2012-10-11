The 18 NFL Players You Have To Follow On Twitter

Photo: Getty Images
Some of these football players offer in-depth analysis on the game, some try to be funny, and others tweet out endless streams of pictures.
The best athlete tweeters are entertaining, interactive, and show a side of themselves that fans would never see without this specific medium. Based on those criteria, we ranked our favourites.
Arizona Cardinals
Why you should follow him: Insightful tweets about football mixed with funny updates on his personal life
Typical tweet: 'Watched film, Two wedge players from Miami finished their block well after I hit the Dolphin player. Should not have been a penalty'
Baltimore Ravens
Why you should follow him: He's a dedicated college football fan, and tweets a ton of funny stuff about SEC football on Saturdays
Typical tweet: 'Nick Saban Maybe be top 3 greatest college football coach of all time...I don't know who the other 2 are.'
Washington Redskins
Why you should follow him: Great at interacting with his followers, and much more sincere than his fellow players
Typical tweet: 'Football is football. But Life is more important. Sending Prayers up for Coach Chuck Pagano during this trying time'
Green Bay Packers
Why you should follow him: Earned himself the most retweeted tweet ever after the Seahawks-Packers debacle
Typical tweet: 'Good to see the regular refs coming back! I'm sure the scabs are disappointed they have to return to their jobs at footlocker.'
Arizona Cardinals
Why you should follow him: Funny, stream of consciousness tweets that mostly stick to football
Typical tweet: 'I been tweeting my arse off. Why? Becuz I'm in my hyper baric chamber! And I'm stuck in here till 2am! To get healthy like wolverine!
#hulk
New York Jets
Why you should follow him: Doesn't tweet a ton, but he's good at interacting with fans when he does
Typical tweet: 'First person to guess who is sitting directly in front of me on the bus as we head to the airport wins 2 tickets to our game
#JETS
Miami Dolphins
Why you should follow him: A few too many food tweets, but every once in a while he'll speak his mind about a pressing issue
Typical tweet: 'Congrats to J. Vilma, Will Smith, and S. Fujita on winning apeals in Saints Bounty Case! The power has shifted back to the players!'
USC Trojans
Why you should follow him: College players rarely show a lot of personality on Twitter, but Barkley tweets a lot about hobbies like gadgets and music
Typical tweet: 'Did anyone get a cool panoramic shot of the Coliseum this weekend using
#iOS6?'
*NOTE: We know Barkley's not in the NFL yet. But he was too good not to include.
Baltimore Ravens
Why you should follow him: He's one of the more self aware athletes on Twitter
Typical tweet: 'Lol I'm all for fantasy football but the only thing that really matters is a real WIN.
#Ravens sorry fantasy owners next time i got u lo'
New Orleans Saints
Why you should follow him: He's outspoken, and provides a good mix of pictures and football tweets
Typical tweet: 'Ironic that our league punishes those based on conduct detrimental. Whose CONDUCT is DETRIMENTAL now?'
Green Bay Packers
Why you should follow him: He doesn't tweet much at all but when he does it's informative or a funny interaction with Clay Matthews
Typical tweet: 'Unreal goal by cal alum!! There were cheers all over Lambeau for our USA women!! Congrats ladies, will be watching u win the gold thurs'
New York Jets
Why you should follow him: How could you not? He's the most controversial QBs around. Warning: lots of Bible references
Typical tweet: 'Thanks to everyone for all the great birthday wishes and prayers! Psalm 118:24. God bless and Go Jets!'
Baltimore Ravens
Why you should follow him: He might be the most outwardly political athlete on Twitter, fascinating follow
Typical tweet: 'Yes only of it offends native Americans
@DomZenga: @brendon310 should redskins have to change their name from Redskins?'
Houston Texans
Why you should follow him: Tweets a lot about NFL news with a funny twist
Typical tweet: 'Drama. Great for business. Godspeed, Ed Hochuli.'
New Orleans Saints
Why you should follow him: He's super confrontational, and is prone to outlandish rants
Typical tweet: 'Why is ESPN secretly conducting a character study on me?? they really think I wouldn't find out?!? Ill post the letter tomm'
New England Patriots
Why you should follow him: His Twitter feed is basically an extension of his broader party-boy persona
Typical tweet: 'Killed it today with teammates building a playground. Need a playground built next year for kids? Hit up @Patriots!!!'
Minnesota Vikings
Why you should follow him: He's probably the most witty athlete on Twitter
Typical tweet: 'Our strength coach just summed up last night perfectly. 'You know we're in trouble when the end of MNF is more preposterous than WWE RAW.'
Unemployed wide receiver
Why you should follow him: He tweets too much at times, but every now and then he'll pour out his soul and it's fascinating.
Typical tweet: 'That awkward moment when you realise you're not on Madden13 and have to create yourself...'
