The NFL Spent $600K Trying To Gain favour In Washington

The NFL’s political action committee, called the “Gridiron PAC,” handed out nearly $600,000 in campaign cash this election cycle, the AP reports. The “overwhelming” majority of it went to incumbents.



According to the report, the NFL hopes its contributions will generate goodwill with lawmakers – especially as a labour dispute looms. The very same lawmakers to which the players have appealed via powerful lobbying firm Patton Boggs.

The report also highlighted some individual player contributions. Apparently, most of your NFL heroes stand on the left:

Peyton Manning contributed $1,000 to Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

Brett Favre donated $2,400 to Rep. Gene Taylor, D-Miss.

Julius Peppers gave Kevin Powell (a former “Real World” star) $2,400 in his unsuccessful bid to upstage Rep. Edolphus Towns, D-N.Y. in the primaries.

Jonathan Vilma and Jason Taylor each made $4,800 contributions to Rep. Kendrick Meek, D-Fla.

Taylor also gave $10K to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Coaches and owners, on the other hand, lean to the right:

Carolina coach John Fox gave $1,000 to Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. and N.C. GOP congressional candidate Harold Johnson

Andy Reid and Norv Turner donated $1,200 and $1,000, respectively, to former NFLer John Runyan, who is running for a congressional seat as a New Jersey republican.

Read the rest of the AP story here >

