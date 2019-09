Photo: AP

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that there has been a breakthrough in the NFL lockout as both the owners and players have agreed on a new deal. The players have still not yet voted , but they are expected to pass the 10-year agreement this Monday without any sort of hangup.

