The NFL Players And Owners Are Again Secretly Meeting

Photo: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says negotiators for the league and the NFL Players Association are meeting at an undisclosed location in Washington.It marks the third week the sides are meeting privately in an effort to end a three-month lockout.



The league also said Tuesday that owners have been asked to keep their schedules flexible in the event that next week’s scheduled owners meeting needs to be extended into late Tuesday or even Wednesday.

While there have been no official announcements that the sides are moving closer to a settlement on a new collective bargaining agreement, the fact that talks are continuing suggests some progress is being made.

