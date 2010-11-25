The NFL Levies More Big Fines Against Players

Photo: AP

The season of fines in the NFL continued today two with two more punishments doled out by Commissioner Roger Goodell.The league will take $40,000 from Eagle Asante Samuel for his helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday evening, and $5,000 from the Bills’ Steve Johnson for his “Why So Serious?” t-shirt displayed after a touchdown celebration.



Richard Seymour was fined $25,000 on Monday for hitting Ben Roethlisberger in the face during Sunday’s game.

