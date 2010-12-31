The NFL Is Using Pro Bowl Selections To Prove Rookies Are Overpaid

Photo: Zimbio.com

The NFL published a breakdown of Pro Bowl selections on its NFL labour site in an apparent effort to support its position on rookie wages.The NFL found the average Pro Bowler has 6.8 years of NFL experience, 83 per cent of players have at least four years of experience, and just four rookies made the team.



By posting these numbers on the NFL labour site, the league is using them to make a not-so-subtle point – the rookie wage scale is out of whack.

However, the rookie wage scale is actually among the least contentious issues of negotiations. The players acknowledge that $50 million is an exorbitant amount of guaranteed money for athletes that haven’t taken a professional snap, and the union is willing to allocate less to rookies.

In exchange, it wants shorter rookie contracts, so that experienced Pro Bowlers aren’t bound to smaller, predetermined contracts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.