The NFL Is Moving A Team To London...Sorta

The NFL has announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars will play four “home” games in London starting in 2013 (via ESPN.com). And the commitment means that the Jaguars will play 12.5% of their home games from 2013 through 2016 on the other side of the Atlantic.The games will be part of the NFL’s “International Series” which has included a single game in London each of the past five seasons. However, the Jaguars will be the first team to become a regular fixture in the series. The Rams were originally slated to become a regular “home team.” However, they recently backed out citing “fan discontent.”



While the Jags are not an international draw, the London games should boost attendance which regularly falls in the bottom-third of the NFL (26th in 2011).

To date, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team that has played more than once in London, having appeared in both 2009 and 2011. The New England Patriots will return for a second game this season.

