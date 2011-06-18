The NFL Is Investigating Players Who Made Investments Into An Alabama Casino

Photo: DNAinfo.com

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — The NFL is investigating the reported investment by at least 25 NFL players in an Alabama casino that has been shut down.League spokesman Greg Aiello confirms the investigation Friday, a day after Yahoo! Sports reported that wide receivers Terrell Owens, Santonio Holmes, Santana Moss and other players had invested some $20 million in Country Crossing casino. The report also named defensive tackle Gerard Warren and linebacker Adalius Thomas.



NFL rules bar employees from involvement with any gaming operation. Players violating that rule could be subject to fines or suspensions and have to give up their investment.

Country Crossing owner Ronnie Gilley and two of his lobbyists have pleaded guilty to offering legislators millions in bribes.

