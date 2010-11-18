The NFL Is Going To Learn How To Treat Women Right

The NFL has partnered with Northeastern University’s Sport In Society to develop a workplace-conduct program for the league and its 32 teams.



The program will be tailored to specifically address each club’s shortcomings when it comes to “social responsibility.)

We suspect this is one more step the NFL is taking to distance itself from the workplace controversy that stemmed from the Ines Sainz and Jenn Sterger incidents.

Following the Sainz situation, Jets owner Woody Johnson underwrote a league-wide training program with the Association for Women in Sports Media that would develop a set of best practices for handling media in the workplace.

Hopefully, these programs mean the NFL’s off-the-field issues are a thing of the past. After all, we just want to focus on football…or concussions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.