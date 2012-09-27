The NFL Has Handed Down The Punishments For Mistreatment Of Referees

Photo: AP

It was an aggravating week for players and coaches under the replacement referees, but the NFL has ruled that some took their frustration a little too far.New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be fined, not suspended, for grabbing an official after the Baltimore Ravens kicked a controversial game-winning field goal on Sunday, Steve Wyche reports.



Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was fined $25,000 for arguing with referees and chasing them through the tunnel following the Redskins’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for bumping an official in Sunday’s win, was not fined, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The punishments come after the NFL reached out to all 32 teams last week to say they would not tolerate coaches mistreating referees.

None of the Green Bay Packers players that tweeted negatively about the call at the end of their loss to the Seattle Seahawks will be punished, according to the NFL Network.

