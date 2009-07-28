The Next YouTube Hit? Slap Chop Spoof Infomercial For Colgate Wisp





Maybe it’s the recession-driven lack of ads on TV — hello, Detroit? — but the infomercial feels more popular than ever. So it’s no surprise that big-name consumer products companies are getting in on the gag.

Here’s a spoof infomercial that Colgate ordered up for its newish Wisp brush/pick tool, put together by NYC-based digital production startup Black20 Studios.

This one only has 8,500 views on YouTube since going up earlier this month. We think it could hit 1 million with the right push.

