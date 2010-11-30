THE NEXT WIKILEAKS WILL BE ABOUT A MAJOR BANK

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The next Wikileaks will be about a major U.S. Bank.Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told Forbes that early next year, a major U.S. bank will suddenly find itself turned inside out.



And now everyone’s clamoring to find out which bank will be the subject of the massive data breach.

Will it be the biggest US bank? Asked Forbes’ Andy Greenberg, who interviewed Assange.

“No comment,” said Assange.

The one clue we get is this:

“With regard to these corporate leaks, I should say: There’s an overlap between corporate and government leaks.”

Perhaps that means it’s a bailed out bank. But really, no one has a clue.

Here’s the bulk of what Assange did say:

Tens of thousands of its internal documents will be exposed on Wikileaks.org with no polite requests for executives’ response or other forewarnings.

The data dump will lay bare the finance firm’s secrets on the Web for every customer, every competitor, every regulator to examine and pass judgment on.

Early next year, the Wikileaks document, which Assange compares to containing the damning e-mails that poured out of the Enron trial, will hit.

Obviously this is huge news. We’ll have to wait for more information.

