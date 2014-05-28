The Next Wave Of Mobile Growth Won't Be Dominated By Apple And Samsung

Apple and Samsung have dominated the smartphone market for years. But now that the developed market is basically saturated, the next wave of mobile growth will come from emerging markets, and especially India and China.

In these countries, sales to people buying smartphones for the first time will absolutely overshadow sales in developed markets. And many of these first-time smartphone users will be buying from local manufacturers making cheap but serviceable smartphones.

These companies, including Xiaomi and Micromax, don’t just sell phones. They run their own successful app stores, mobile operating systems, and mobile services. Meaning, they have an opportunity to dominate the whole mobile ecosystem in these new markets.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explain why global consumer internet and mobile companies will increasingly need to work with companies like Xiaomi and Micromax — not to mention China’s Lenovo, Huawei, ZTE, and Coolpad — if they don’t want to miss out on mobile’s next growth phase in emerging markets.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and analysis on the mobile industry, sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.