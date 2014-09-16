Pro tip: You should get some rest today.

The next three days are going to be huge.

On Wednesday, we get the big Fed decision. More important than the decision will be the latest Fed forecasts about the future pace of interest rates, as well as Janet Yellen’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday it’s Scottish referendum night. The future of the United Kingdom will be decided by one vote. Counting will go all night, and we might not even have a sense of the result by midnight (US time) on Thursday.

And then on Friday Alibaba hits the market, in what is likely to be the biggest IPO in history.

Get excited.

