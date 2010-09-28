Peter Thiel Wants To Give 20 Under-20 Kids $100,000

Hedge fund manager Peter Thiel announced at TechCrunch Disrupt today that he is starting a program to invest “up to $100,000” in 20 kids under the age of 20 years old.



Thiel said the idea is to teach kids about entrepreneurship.

“There are a lot of things people learn in school, but they don’t learn much about entrepreneurship,” said Thiel.

“We think that actually trying to encourage this is good.”

The “20 Under 20” program will be a two-year program.

Thiel’s most successful investment ever was in a 19-year-old named Mark Zuckerberg.

